$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 50,964.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 267,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 266,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

