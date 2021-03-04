$0.92 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

