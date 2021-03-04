0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.27 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $333,506.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

