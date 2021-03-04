0xcert Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,156.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $6,156.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

