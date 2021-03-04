$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE AL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 817,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,209. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

