$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

