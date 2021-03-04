$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

