$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $869.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $343.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock worth $45,945,635. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

