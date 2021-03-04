$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $971.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE CF opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

