-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 547.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 69,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,103. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

