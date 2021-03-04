$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $930.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

UAA opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

