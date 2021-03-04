$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -687.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

