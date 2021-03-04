-$1.37 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $11,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

