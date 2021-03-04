$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $361.31 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

