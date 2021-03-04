-$1.63 EPS Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.19) and the highest is ($0.72). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 665.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($3.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.