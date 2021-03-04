$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

