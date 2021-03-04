$110.62 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $110.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.42 million to $110.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

IBEX stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

