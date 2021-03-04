$116.24 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $116.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.83 million and the highest is $132.80 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $105.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $538.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $502.50 million to $550.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.15 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

