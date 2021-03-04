$12.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $51.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.60 billion to $54.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $732,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $601.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

