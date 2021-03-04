1,241,682 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Meridian Management Co. owned 0.39% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $222,773,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,068. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Truist lifted their target price on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

