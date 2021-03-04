1,241,682 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Meridian Management Co. owned 0.39% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $222,773,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.
Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,068. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.02.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.
