12Ships 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.22 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

TSHP is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,963,256,339 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

