13,089 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

