14,649 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,498. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02.

