1,470,199 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,470,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,825,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Airbnb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

