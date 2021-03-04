15,648 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,825,000 after buying an additional 321,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

