161,900 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 424,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $575.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

