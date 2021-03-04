$19.06 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $19.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.80 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $75.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.88 million, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $75.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

