$19.72 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $79.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $85.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $258.77 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.