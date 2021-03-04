196,406 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $81.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.