1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $63,118.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $63,118.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00231630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012388 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

