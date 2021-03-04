1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of 1Life Healthcare worth $111,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 414,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,342 shares of company stock worth $41,392,001.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.