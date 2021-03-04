$2.12 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report sales of $2.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $8.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $24.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

