$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $57.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,440.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $138.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

