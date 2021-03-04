$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK stock opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $185.85.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

