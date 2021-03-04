$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $446.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $418.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.