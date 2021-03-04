$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $511.28. The stock had a trading volume of 396,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,121. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.88.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

