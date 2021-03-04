$216.20 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $216.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $975.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

NYSE U opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

