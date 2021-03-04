2,370 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,964. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.19 and its 200 day moving average is $449.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

