2,466 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.00. 39,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

