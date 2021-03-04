2,521,634 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,521,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,973,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC owned 2.67% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,854,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,722,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.75. 22,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.