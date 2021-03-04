$255.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the highest is $256.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $220.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.