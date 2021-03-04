$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.