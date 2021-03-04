$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report sales of $27.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBIO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
