27,188 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

