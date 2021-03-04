27,900 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

