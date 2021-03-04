$290.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce $290.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.70 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $292.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,564 shares of company stock worth $3,969,843 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.