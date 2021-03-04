$296.47 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post $296.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.44 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $184.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

