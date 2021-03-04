$296.47 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce $296.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.44 million and the highest is $296.50 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $184.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.