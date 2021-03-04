2key.network (2KEY) Trading 23% Higher This Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $541,576.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,054,771 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

