$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

GWW opened at $387.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

