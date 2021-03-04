$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

